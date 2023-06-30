First Look with The Post’s Mary Ilyushina, Ramesh Ponnuru and Jennifer Rubin

On Washington Post Live’s First Look, associate editor Jonathan Capehart speaks with The Post’s Mary Ilyushina, Ramesh Ponnuru and Jennifer Rubin about the aftermath of the Wagner rebellion, the Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action and President Biden's latest economic message for his reelection campaign.
