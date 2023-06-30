First Look with The Post’s Mary Ilyushina, Ramesh Ponnuru and Jennifer Rubin

Previous Episode

Washington Post journalists speak with top experts about the medical toll of racial inequality and ways to address disparities in health care. Associate editor Jonathan Capehart begins with assistant secretary for health Rachel L. Levine, followed by national health reporter Akilah Johnson speaking with Thomas LaVeist, dean of the school of public health and tropical medicine at Tulane University, Kortney James, a pediatric nurse practitioner at the National Clinician Scholars Program at UCLA, and Natalie Hernandez, the executive director of the Center for Maternal Health Equity at Morehouse School of Medicine. Conversations recorded on Thursday, June 29, 2023.