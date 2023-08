First Look with The Post’s Toluse Olorunnipa, Ruth Marcus and George F. Will

On Washington Post Live’s “First Look,” associate editor Jonathan Capehart speaks with The Post’s Toluse Olorunnipa, Ruth Marcus and George F. Will about how Democrats are seizing on abortion rights to energize voters heading into the 2024 presidential election, the ongoing struggles of the DeSantis campaign and what Trump’s legal strategy will be.