Former deputy national security advisor Matthew Pottinger on U.S.-China tensions

Washington Post foreign affairs columnist David Ignatius speaks with former deputy national security advisor, Matthew Pottinger, about the rising tensions in the Sino-US relationship, China’s role in the global economy and the future of Taiwan.
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS

Former deputy national security advisor Matthew Pottinger on U.S.-China tensions

Washington Post foreign affairs columnist David Ignatius speaks with former deputy national security advisor, Matthew Pottinger, about the rising tensions in the Sino-US relationship, China’s role in the global economy and the future of Taiwan.
Previous Episode
First Look with The Post’s Carol Leonnig, Ramesh Ponnuru and Christine Emba
On Washington Post Live’s “First Look,” associate editor Jonathan Capehart speaks with The Post’s Carol Leonnig, Ramesh Ponnuru and Christine Emba about the saga to secure classified documents from former president Trump, the beginning of the 2024 presidential race and more. Conversation recorded on Friday, March 3, 2023.
Friday, March 3, 2023
Next Episode
NTSB chair on Ohio derailments and freight rail safety
Washington Post editorial writer and columnist Heather Long speaks with National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy about the agency’s investigations into the Norfolk Southern train derailments in East Palestine and Springfield, Ohio, and the overall safety of the U.S. rail system. Conversation recorded on Monday, March 6, 2023.
Monday, March 6, 2023
More podcasts
See all
Post Reports Series Cover Image
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Series Cover Image
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Please, Go On with James Hohmann Series Cover Image
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.