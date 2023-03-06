Former deputy national security advisor Matthew Pottinger on U.S.-China tensions

Previous Episode
On Washington Post Live’s “First Look,” associate editor Jonathan Capehart speaks with The Post’s Carol Leonnig, Ramesh Ponnuru and Christine Emba about the saga to secure classified documents from former president Trump, the beginning of the 2024 presidential race and more. Conversation recorded on Friday, March 3, 2023.
Friday, March 3, 2023
Next Episode
Washington Post editorial writer and columnist Heather Long speaks with National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy about the agency’s investigations into the Norfolk Southern train derailments in East Palestine and Springfield, Ohio, and the overall safety of the U.S. rail system. Conversation recorded on Monday, March 6, 2023.
Monday, March 6, 2023