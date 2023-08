Former federal judge J. Michael Luttig on Jan. 6 indictment and American democracy

Washington Post editorial page editor David Shipley speaks with one of the country’s best known conservative jurists who advised former vice president Mike Pence against overturning the electoral college vote after the 2020 election, J. Michael Luttig, about the Jan. 6 indictment against former president Donald Trump and how he sees the future of American democracy.