Global Women's Summit: Fighting for Climate Justice

Washington Post senior writer Frances Stead Sellers speaks with Wanjiku "Wawa" Gatheru, founder of Black Girl Environmentalist, Xiye Bastida, co-founder of Re-Earth Initiatives and Alexandria Villaseñor, co-founder of U.S. Youth Climate Strike about how girls and women are leading the shift in the climate movement. This conversation was recorded on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.