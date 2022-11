Global Women’s Summit: Post Reporters on the Midterms

In this conversation recorded during Washington Post Live's Global Women's Summit, Kara Swisher speaks with Washington Post reporters Jacqueline Alemany, Ashley Parker and Leigh Ann Caldwell about the midterm elections, the state of the Republican and Democratic parties, the Biden agenda and their predictions for the 2024 presidential race. Conversation recorded on Nov. 15, 2022.