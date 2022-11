Global Women's Summit: The Fight for Russia with Hillary Clinton, Maria Pevchikh & Galina Timchenko

In this conversation recorded during Washington Post Live’s Global Women’s Summit, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks with Maria Pevchikh, head of investigations department at the Anti-Corruption Foundation, and Galina Timchenko, co-founder, CEO and publisher of Meduza, about Vladimir Putin's grip over Russia, their fight against corruption and their campaign for freedom in the press.