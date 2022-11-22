Global Women's Summit: The Invisible Toll and The Mental Health of Our Daughters

Previous Episode
In these conversations from the 2022 Global Women's Summit on Nov. 15, Editor and author Tina Brown speaks with actress and activist Nazanin Boniadi and Iranian American journalist Masih Alinejad about the widespread protests following the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody and the perils of being a woman in Iran. Then Washington Post national security reporter Souad Mekhennet speaks with Barkha Dutt, one of India’s leading journalists on speaking truth to power, about being a woman on the frontlines and the debate around democracy and free press in today’s India.
Monday, November 21, 2022