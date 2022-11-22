Global Women's Summit: The Invisible Toll and The Mental Health of Our Daughters

The Invisible Toll: Author and journalist Sally Quinn speaks with Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.), special needs advocate Barbara Ebel and chair of the board for Special Olympics International Tim Shriver about the need for a more robust caregiving labor force, the extent of unpaid work involved and the burden on family members shouldering a majority of the work. The Mental Health of Our Daughters: Washington Post opinions columnist Michele L. Norris speaks with U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy, founder of Sad Girls Club Elyse Fox and president of Born This Way Foundation Cynthia Germanotta about the impact of social media on young women’s mental well-being. Content from Boston Consulting Group: Investing in the Care Economy Journalist Elizabeth Vargas speaks with BCG North America chair Sharon Marcil about the current challenges of working caregivers, implications on the labor pool and how private and public sectors can come together to solve the crisis.