Global Women's Summit: The Invisible Toll and The Mental Health of Our Daughters

The Invisible Toll: Author and journalist Sally Quinn speaks with Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.), special needs advocate Barbara Ebel and chair of the board for Special Olympics International Tim Shriver about the need for a more robust caregiving labor force, the extent of unpaid work involved and the burden on family members shouldering a majority of the work. The Mental Health of Our Daughters: Washington Post opinions columnist Michele L. Norris speaks with U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy, founder of Sad Girls Club Elyse Fox and president of Born This Way Foundation Cynthia Germanotta about the impact of social media on young women’s mental well-being. Content from Boston Consulting Group: Investing in the Care Economy Journalist Elizabeth Vargas speaks with BCG North America chair Sharon Marcil about the current challenges of working caregivers, implications on the labor pool and how private and public sectors can come together to solve the crisis.
Previous Episode
Global Women's Summit: Nazanin Boniadi, Masih Alinejad and Barkha Dutt
In these conversations from the 2022 Global Women's Summit on Nov. 15, Editor and author Tina Brown speaks with actress and activist Nazanin Boniadi and Iranian American journalist Masih Alinejad about the widespread protests following the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody and the perils of being a woman in Iran. Then Washington Post national security reporter Souad Mekhennet speaks with Barkha Dutt, one of India’s leading journalists on speaking truth to power, about being a woman on the frontlines and the debate around democracy and free press in today’s India.
Monday, November 21, 2022
