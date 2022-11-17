Global Women's Summit: The U.K.’s Rising Star with Kemi Badenoch

In this conversation recorded during Washington Post Live's Global Women's Summit, The Post’s associate editor and columnist David Ignatius speaks with Britain’s new International Trade Secretary and Women and Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch about the state of the United Kingdom, her plans to catalyze international trade and her reflections on Brexit. Conversation recorded on Nov. 15, 2022.
