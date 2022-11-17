Global Women's Summit: The U.K.’s Rising Star with Kemi Badenoch

Previous Episode
In this conversation recorded during Washington Post Live's Global Women's Summit, Jennifer Griffin, chief national security correspondent for Fox News, speaks with Afghanistan ex-parliamentarian Naheed A. Fareed and BBC news international correspondent Yalda Hakim about how women are standing up to Afghanistan’s new Taliban government and how social and educational opportunities for women and girls have deteriorated in the year since the withdrawal of U.S. military forces. Conversation recorded on Nov. 15, 2022.
