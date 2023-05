Joe Lieberman and Pat McCrory on ‘No Labels’ push for a third-party 2024 presidential candidate

Washington Post national political reporter Michael Scherer speaks with Joe Lieberman, Connecticut’s former Democratic turned independent senator, and Pat McCrory, North Carolina’s former Republican governor, about a $70 million effort to get a potential third-party presidential candidate on the ballot in 2024. Conversation recorded on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.