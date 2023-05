Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tobias Menzies on new film ‘You Hurt My Feelings’

Washington Post chief film critic Ann Hornaday speaks with award-winning actors Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tobias Menzies join Washington Post Live to discuss their new film, “You Hurt My Feelings,” and what it was like to play a long-married couple facing relationship issues. Conversation recorded on Monday, May 22, 2023.