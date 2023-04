Kara-Murza’s wife and defense attorney react to his formal sentencing

Vladimir Kara-Murza, the Russian political activist and Washington Post columnist, has been sentenced by a Russian court to 25 years in prison. Washington Post editorial page editor David Shipley speaks with Kara-Murza’s wife, Evgenia Kara-Murza, and defense attorney, Vadim Prokhorov, about the case, his current detention and the future of free speech in Russia. Conversation recorded on Monday, April 17, 2023.