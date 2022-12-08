Kerry & Romney on U.S. climate policies and energy innovation

Washington Post executive editor Sally Buzbee and Washington Post Live anchor Leigh Ann Caldwell host back-to-back conversations with special climate envoy John Kerry and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) about the Biden administration’s climate policies at home and abroad, U.S. investments in clean energy innovation and the prospects for bipartisan cooperation in the next Congress. This event is as part of a new, special week-long series, “This is Climate.” Conversation recorded on Thursday, December 8, 2022.