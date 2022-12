Key Congressional leader and economists on lame-duck agenda

Washington Post Live anchor and co-author of The Early 202 Leigh Ann Caldwell speaks with House Majority Whip Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.), Council of Economic Advisers Glenn Hubbard and Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget president Maya MacGuineas about Congress’s lame-duck and look at the remaining to-do items on Capitol Hill. Conversations recorded on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.