Labor activists on how workers are shaping the future of work

Washington Post tech at work writer Danielle Abril speaks with Ai-jen Poo, president of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, Liz Shuler, president of the AFL-CIO, Michelle Miller, co-founder of Coworker.org, and Jaz Brisack, organizing committee member of Starbucks Workers United about how the labor market is responding to dramatic disruptions brought on by inflation, automation, gigification and the pandemic.