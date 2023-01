Lawrence band members on Senate testimony about ticketing and live event industry

Washington Post senior video reporter Dave Jorgenson speaks with band members in the soul-pop group Lawrence, Clyde Lawrence and Jordan Cohen about their Capitol Hill testimony about the ticketing industry and its effects on artists and fans. This conversation is followed by a roundtable with The Post’s The Post’s Drew Harwell and Tatum Hunter share their reporting about ChatGPT, the viral social media AI that has become all the talk in technology.