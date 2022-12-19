Best of: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Steven Levenson discuss their film, "tick, tick...BOOM!"

Washington Post columnist Michele Norris speaks with multi-award-winning playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tony winner Steven Levenson about their new film “tick…tick…BOOM!” and bringing the origin story of the musical “Rent” to the big screen.
