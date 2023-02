March for Our Lives co-founder on Parkland school shooting five years later

Washington Post national correspondent Arelis Hernández speaks with Delaney Tarr, co-founder of March for Our Lives, about the five-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and how young Americans have shaped the movement to counter gun violence. Then, The Post’s John Woodrow Cox, author of “Children Under Fire: An American Crisis,” and Silvia Foster-Frau, multiculturalism reporter, discuss the impact of mass school shootings on America’s youth. Conversation recorded on February 13, 2023.