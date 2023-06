Michael Dorman and Julianna Guill on new season of ‘Joe Pickett’

“Joe Pickett” is a Western crime drama that follows a Wyoming game warden, his family and mysterious events in their small town. On Monday, June 5 at 2:00 p.m. ET, actors Michael Dorman and Julianna Guill join Washington Post Live to discuss the show’s new season where Joe finds himself chasing a serial killer.