National Endowment for the Humanities chair on new initiatives to grapple with America’s history

Washington Post senior critic-at-large Robin Givhan speaks with Shelly C. Lowe, the chair of the National Endowment for the Humanities about the NEH’s newest initiatives, the role of education in grappling with America’s history and her personal journey as the first Native American and only the second woman to lead the organization. Conversation recorded on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.