Newt Gingrich on Republican Party and legislative agenda

Washington Post opinion editor at large Michael Duffy speaks with former speaker of the House Newt Gingrich about the GOP’s new House majority, its competing factions and legislative priorities, and the calls to investigate the Biden administration. Conversation recorded on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
