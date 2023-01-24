From one-on-one, newsmaker interviews to in-depth multi-segment programs, Washington Post Live brings The Post’s newsroom to life.
Newt Gingrich on Republican Party and legislative agenda
Washington Post opinion editor at large Michael Duffy speaks with former speaker of the House Newt Gingrich about the GOP’s new House majority, its competing factions and legislative priorities, and the calls to investigate the Biden administration. Conversation recorded on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
