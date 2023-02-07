Robert Kagan on America’s role in the world

Washington Post senior writer Frances Stead Sellers speaks with Robert Kagan, a veteran of the Reagan administration and scholar of foreign policy, about his new book, “The Ghost at the Feast,” the global role of the United States and its historical parallels between the 20th century and today. Conversation recorded on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
