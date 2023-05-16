Role of innovation and technology in the race to net-zero

In a series of conversations, Washington Post journalists Leigh Ann Caldwell, Juliet Eilperin and Bina Venkataraman speak with Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), Evelyn Wang, director at the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E), and leading conservation experts about the role of innovation, technology and federal policy in addressing climate change. Conversations recorded on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
