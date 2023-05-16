Role of innovation and technology in the race to net-zero

Previous Episode

On Washington Post Live's NEXT, Washington Post pop culture reporter Helena Andrews-Dyer speaks with, Kinsale Drake, the 23-year-old poet and founder of the NDN Girls Book Club, about how the club is amplifying the work of Indigenous authors and encouraging Native youth to write. Next, The Post’s Fenit Nirappil and Tatum Hunter discuss the Surgeon General’s recent public health advisory on loneliness and the impact on young Americans in an increasingly digital society. Conversation recorded on Monday, May 15, 2023.