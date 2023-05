Secretary of State Antony Blinken and top journalists on global press freedom

Join Washington Post Live for conversations with top journalists and an exclusive interview with Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the state of global press freedom and get an early look at this year’s findings from The World Press Freedom Index, an annual assessment from Reporters Without Borders (RSF) about the state of journalism in 180 countries and territories. Conversation recorded on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.