Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen on their caregiving advocacy and experiences

Washington Post Live anchor and co-author of The Early 202 newsletter Leigh Ann Caldwell speaks with Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen about how their personal experiences as caregivers have informed their advocacy for national paid family and medical leave and the prospects for bipartisan cooperation in the new Congress. Conversation recorded on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
