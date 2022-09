The real cost of unpaid caregiving and impact of the pandemic

The pandemic highlighted the real cost of unpaid caregiving, prompting new conversations about affordable care and proper compensation. Join Washington Post Live for conversations about the state of caregiving and the impact on the workforce and the economy with Care.com CEO Tim Allen, Wives and Girlfriends of Spinal Cord Injury co-founders Brooke Pagé and Elena Pauly, and Marshall Plan for Moms founder Reshma Saujani.