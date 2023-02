The shifting conversations around issues that impact the health of women

Washington Post senior writer Frances Stead Sellers speaks with Bobbie Organic Infant Formula CEO Laura Modi, Poppy Seed Health CEO Simmone Taitt and Alloy Women’s Health medical advisor Sharon Malone about the cultural stigmas that impact the health of women of all ages, and how to improve awareness, innovation and resources in the women’s health space. Conversations first recorded on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.