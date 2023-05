Secretary Gina Raimondo and Purdue President Mung Chiang on the workforce of tomorrow

Washington Post Live anchor and co-author of The Early 202 newsletter Leigh Ann Caldwell speaks with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Purdue University President Mung Chiang about the role of workforce development, education and innovative technologies in shaping the future of the American economy. Conversation recorded on Thursday, May 18, 2023.