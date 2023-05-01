Tina Brown on King Charles III’s coronation and monarchy

Previous Episode

In a series of conversations about bridging the digital divide in education, finance and health care, Washington Post journalists Jonathan Capehart, Damian Paletta and Paige Winfield Cunningham speak with Kristina Ishmael, deputy director of the Office of Ed Tech, Tommaso Mancini-Griffoli, an IMF division chief focused on monetary and capital markets, Gina Lucarelli, a team leader at the UNDP’s Accelerator Labs Network, David Goode-Cross, psychologist, group practice owner and advocate for culturally responsible psychotherapy, and Neal Sikka, chief of the innovative practice and telemedicine section at GW Medical Faculty Associates. Conversations recorded on Friday, April 28, 2023.