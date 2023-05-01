Tina Brown on King Charles III’s coronation and monarchy

Editor Joanna Coles speaks with author Tina Brown about the coronation of King Charles II, the upcoming ceremonies and the lingering questions about the role of the British monarchy. Conversation recorded on Monday, May 1, 2023.
