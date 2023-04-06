Tom Hanks and Jeffery Robinson on short film about 1876 contested presidential election

Washington Post Opinions writer, producer and director Kate Woodsome speaks with Tom Hanks and Jeffery Robinson about their new short film, “How to Rig an Election: The Racist History of the 1876 Presidential Contest,” which delves into the contested 1876 presidential election and the consequences still felt today.
