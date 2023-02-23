Top State Department official on U.S. support for Ukraine

Washington Post foreign affairs columnist David Ignatius speaks with Victoria Nuland, the undersecretary of state for political affairs, about America’s role in the conflict in Ukraine, President Biden’s visit to Kyiv this week and his commitment of support for “as long as it takes.” Conversation recorded on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS

Top State Department official on U.S. support for Ukraine

Washington Post foreign affairs columnist David Ignatius speaks with Victoria Nuland, the undersecretary of state for political affairs, about America’s role in the conflict in Ukraine, President Biden’s visit to Kyiv this week and his commitment of support for “as long as it takes.” Conversation recorded on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Previous Episode
Lessons from coronavirus research in the quest for an HIV vaccine
Washington Post journalists speak with Demetre C. Daskalakis, deputy coordinator for the White House National Monkeypox Response, Clover L. Barnes, senior deputy director of DC Health for HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis, STD and TB Administration, Cecilia Chung, senior director of strategic initiatives and evaluation at the Transgender Law Center, and Mark Feinberg, president and CEO of the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative, about the ongoing challenges with the HIV epidemic, the groundwork laid by HIV research for COVID-19 vaccines, and the decades-long quest for an HIV vaccine. Conversations recorded on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
More podcasts
See all
Post Reports Series Cover Image
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Series Cover Image
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Please, Go On with James Hohmann Series Cover Image
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.