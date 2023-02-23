Top State Department official on U.S. support for Ukraine

Previous Episode

Washington Post journalists speak with Demetre C. Daskalakis, deputy coordinator for the White House National Monkeypox Response, Clover L. Barnes, senior deputy director of DC Health for HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis, STD and TB Administration, Cecilia Chung, senior director of strategic initiatives and evaluation at the Transgender Law Center, and Mark Feinberg, president and CEO of the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative, about the ongoing challenges with the HIV epidemic, the groundwork laid by HIV research for COVID-19 vaccines, and the decades-long quest for an HIV vaccine. Conversations recorded on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023