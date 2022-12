Top U.S. mayors on local solutions to fight climate change

Washington Post national political enterprise reporter Robert Samuels and Washington Post senior writer Frances Stead Sellers host back-to-back conversations with Jackson, Miss., Mayor Chokwe Lumumba and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall about the impact of climate change on their cities as part of a new, special week-long series, “This is Climate.” Conversation recorded on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.