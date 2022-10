Two veteran journalists on the impeachments and acquittals of Donald Trump

Washington Post Live anchor Leigh Ann Caldwell speaks with the Post’s Karoun Demirjian and Politico’s Rachael Bade about their new book, “Unchecked,” which reveals fresh details about what happened behind the scenes of the two impeachments and acquittals of former president Donald Trump. Conversation recorded on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.