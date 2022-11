Veteran and innovative news leaders on the health and future of journalism in America

Washington Post co-host of "Post Reports" and reporter covering media Elahe Izadi speaks with Kimi Yoshino, editor in chief at the Baltimore Banner, and Nancy Gibbs, director of the Shorenstein Center at Harvard University, about the changing media landscape, strengthening public trust and the future of journalism. Conversation recorded on Nov. 18, 2022.