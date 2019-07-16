  • What happened to Beto O’Rourke?

    Damian Paletta explains how the U.S. government got behind on its bills. Plus, Jenna Johnson unpacks Beto O’Rourke’s lackluster fundraising numbers. And Sarah Kaplan on NASA’s upcoming experiments on old moon rocks.

    About the show

    Post Reports is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you’ve come to expect from the newsroom of The Post. For your ears. Martine Powers is your host, asking the questions you didn’t know you wanted answered. Published weekdays by 5 p.m. Eastern time.
    Show credits:
    Host: Martine Powers | Executive Producer: Madhulika Sikka | Producers: Matt Collette, Maggie Penman, Alexis Diao, Ted Muldoon, Reena Flores, Jordan-Marie Smith, Linah Mohammad | Logo design: Mora Vieytes for The Washington Post | Theme music: Ted Muldoon

  • The immigration policies causing further uncertainty for asylum seekers

    Nick Miroff and Kevin Sieff on the policies causing further uncertainty for asylum seekers. Plus, Amy Goldstein explains another threat to the ACA. And Rick Maese on the 10-year-old hoping to skateboard into the Olympics.

  • ‘You do know the banjo is an African instrument, right?!’: The black roots of country music

    Emily Yahr, Valerie June and Dina Bennett talk about how black people have been largely excluded from country music -- an art form rooted in black history. And Danielle Paquette on how controversy over a black Ariel gets mermaid lore wrong.

  • ‘A constant state of drowning’: 40% of Americans say they struggle to pay bills

    Heather Long on the not-so-booming economy. Mike DeBonis explains the Democratic rifts in the House. And as far as Europe’s “flight shame” movement goes, Hannah Sampson says it has no chance in the United States.

  • The FBI and ICE are scanning millions of Americans’ faces — without their knowledge or consent

    Drew Harwell on how the FBI and ICE are using local DMV photos for facial-recognition searches. Dave Weigel talks about how Bernie Sanders has evolved on the campaign trail. And Anna Fifield on the bare bellies creating controversy in Beijing.