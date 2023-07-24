Wait, so is the economy…good?
Today on “Post Reports,” why experts are suddenly feeling a bit more optimistic about the economy. And whether we can finally stop worrying about a recession … or not.

Monday, July 24, 2023
A customer looks at refrigerated items at a grocery store. (AP Photo/Terry Chea, File)

For the past few years, the U.S. economy has been in a period of chaos. The coronavirus pandemic caused supply chains to go haywire, and inflation shot up. Many people were laid off early in the pandemic – followed by historic job growth and hiring struggles. But now, it seems as if the economy might be settling into a new normal: The job market is going strong, inflation is cooling off, and wages are finally keeping up.


Despite these positive indicators, Washington Post economic reporter Rachel Siegel says, people might not be feeling totally ready to celebrate.Today, we talk about whether we should still be worried about the ever-looming recession, and whether consumers will feel any relief coming out of this tight financial period.

