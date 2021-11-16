Facebook
Twitter
MailSolid
3G is ending. Who will be left behind?
3G is ending. Who will be left behind?

Why America’s digital divide could soon get worse. And, what happens when extremist beliefs move from the fringe to the mainstream.

Tuesday, November 16, 2021
3G is ending. Who will be left behind?
Loading...
3G is ending. Who will be left behind? A 5G logo is pictured during the Mobile World Congress fair in Barcelona. Telecom giants are phasing out 3G service in the United States to stay competitive in the global market. (Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images)

When they were rolled out nearly two decades ago, 3G wireless networks served as the bedrock of an explosion in cell phones and connected devices. Now, they’re being phased out by telecommunications companies that want to focus their money on their 4G and 5G networks. Cat Zakrzewski reports on the vulnerable Americans that could be left behind if the transition away from 3G networks isn’t done carefully. And if you use a 3G device, here’s what you need to know about the end of the 3G service. 


On Monday, Stephen K. Bannon – one of President Donald Trump’s former advisers – walked into the FBI’s field office in Washington and turned himself in. He’d been charged with two counts of contempt of Congress the week before, having refused to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. 


Hannah Allam reports on some of the other actors facing legal consequences for their involvement in the Capitol riot – and on how the ideologies that fueled the insurrection are finding new homes at school board and city council meetings.

Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Apple PodcastApple Podcasts
SpotifySpotify
Google PodcastsGoogle Podcasts
Amazon MusicAmazon Music
StitcherStitcher
RSSRSS
Get episode via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Amazon Echo

Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"

Google Home

Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

3G is ending. Who will be left behind?
3G is ending. Who will be left behind?

Why America’s digital divide could soon get worse. And, what happens when extremist beliefs move from the fringe to the mainstream.

Tuesday, November 16, 2021
3G is ending. Who will be left behind?
Loading...
3G is ending. Who will be left behind? A 5G logo is pictured during the Mobile World Congress fair in Barcelona. Telecom giants are phasing out 3G service in the United States to stay competitive in the global market. (Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images)

When they were rolled out nearly two decades ago, 3G wireless networks served as the bedrock of an explosion in cell phones and connected devices. Now, they’re being phased out by telecommunications companies that want to focus their money on their 4G and 5G networks. Cat Zakrzewski reports on the vulnerable Americans that could be left behind if the transition away from 3G networks isn’t done carefully. And if you use a 3G device, here’s what you need to know about the end of the 3G service. 


On Monday, Stephen K. Bannon – one of President Donald Trump’s former advisers – walked into the FBI’s field office in Washington and turned himself in. He’d been charged with two counts of contempt of Congress the week before, having refused to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. 


Hannah Allam reports on some of the other actors facing legal consequences for their involvement in the Capitol riot – and on how the ideologies that fueled the insurrection are finding new homes at school board and city council meetings.

Previous Episode
McConnell & Trump: It’s complicated.

The intertwined legacies of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and former president Donald Trump. And, what happens to a country when its borders are eroded by climate change.

Monday, November 15, 2021
McConnell & Trump: It’s complicated.
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
El pódcast en español de The Washington Post.
End of carousel