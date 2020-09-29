Latest episode

Revisiting the 2016 ‘October Surprise’

The story behind the FBI’s “October Surprise” just days before the 2016 election. And the human cost of ordering online during a pandemic.

About Post Reports
Post Reports is the daily podcast from The Washington Post.

Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you’ve come to expect from the newsroom of The Post. For your ears.

Martine Powers is your host, asking the questions you didn’t know you wanted answered. Published weekdays by 5 p.m. Eastern time.

About us
Host: Martine Powers

Executive Producer: Madhulika Sikka

Senior Producer: Maggie Penman

Produced by: Alexis Diao, Ted Muldoon, Reena Flores, Jordan-Marie Smith, Linah Mohammad, Rennie Svirnovskiy

Theme music: Ted Muldoon

Artwork: Mora Vieytes for The Washington Post
    Is Trump actually rich?

    What we’ve learned from Trump’s tax returns. Who is Judge Amy Coney Barrett? And what it’s like to moderate a presidential debate — and why it might be a good thing to lose the audience.

  • Trapped inside the Star Motel

    Even before the pandemic, Orlando was plagued by a lack of affordable housing. Then Florida’s tourism economy crashed, leaving hundreds of people trapped in rundown motels on the edge of society.

  • How policing failed Breonna Taylor

    Why police are rarely charged for shooting people — and whether police tactics will change. The movement to abolish Greek life on campuses. And, the question of court-packing.

  • Why Mitch McConnell is unstoppable

    Republicans leave Senate Democrats with few options to stall a Trump SCOTUS pick. The country’s first U.S. criminal jury trial — on Zoom. And your voting questions, answered.

