Revisiting the 2016 ‘October Surprise’
The story behind the FBI’s “October Surprise” just days before the 2016 election. And the human cost of ordering online during a pandemic.
Executive Producer: Madhulika Sikka
Senior Producer: Maggie Penman
Produced by: Alexis Diao, Ted Muldoon, Reena Flores, Jordan-Marie Smith, Linah Mohammad, Rennie Svirnovskiy
Theme music: Ted Muldoon
Artwork: Mora Vieytes for The Washington Post
- Latest episode
Revisiting the 2016 ‘October Surprise’
The story behind the FBI’s “October Surprise” just days before the 2016 election. And the human cost of ordering online during a pandemic.
- More Episodes
Is Trump actually rich?
What we’ve learned from Trump’s tax returns. Who is Judge Amy Coney Barrett? And what it’s like to moderate a presidential debate — and why it might be a good thing to lose the audience.
-
Trapped inside the Star Motel
Even before the pandemic, Orlando was plagued by a lack of affordable housing. Then Florida’s tourism economy crashed, leaving hundreds of people trapped in rundown motels on the edge of society.
-
How policing failed Breonna Taylor
Why police are rarely charged for shooting people — and whether police tactics will change. The movement to abolish Greek life on campuses. And, the question of court-packing.
-
Why Mitch McConnell is unstoppable
Republicans leave Senate Democrats with few options to stall a Trump SCOTUS pick. The country’s first U.S. criminal jury trial — on Zoom. And your voting questions, answered.