A balancing act in Honduras

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández gestures during an interview with AFP at the presidential palace in Tegucigalpa in January. (Orlando Sierra/AFP/Getty Images)
For four years, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández built his governing program around the demands of the Trump administration, which in turn stayed out of Honduras’s domestic affairs.
Now, that arrangement is ending, and Hernández is finding himself in a precarious position as the United States pivots from one administration to another.
Mexico City bureau chief Kevin Sieff spent a week with Hernández and his team. He spoke with producer Alexis Diao about that surreal week, and how the biggest threat to Hernández could be an extradition treaty he pushed through himself.
Previous Episode
Behind the fight over raising the minimum wage — and why the Senate parliamentarian is at the center of it. Plus, boomers embrace online shopping.
Wednesday, February 24, 2021