A balancing act in Honduras

As President Biden seeks to reset immigration policy, uncertainty surrounds the U.S. relationship with Honduras and its president, Juan Orlando Hernández, who is implicated in drug trafficking.

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández gestures during an interview with AFP at the presidential palace in Tegucigalpa in January. (Orlando Sierra/AFP/Getty Images)

For four years, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández built his governing program around the demands of the Trump administration, which in turn stayed out of Honduras’s domestic affairs.





Now, that arrangement is ending, and Hernández is finding himself in a precarious position as the United States pivots from one administration to another.



