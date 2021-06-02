A brief history of Black rebellion

Protesters in Minneapolis in June 2020. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)
On Sunday night, Texas Democrats staged a dramatic walkout to block a restrictive voting bill from passing — but as Amy Gardner reports, this is far from the end of the battle over voting rights in the United States.
It’s been a year since the killing of George Floyd sparked a global uprising against police brutality and systemic racism. In her book “America on Fire: The Untold History of Police Violence and Black Rebellion Since the 1960s,” historian Elizabeth Hinton connects the Black Lives Matter protests to a long history of Black rebellions in response to police violence.
As more Americans get vaccinated, misinformation is spreading about whether requiring proof of vaccination is a violation of the HIPAA federal privacy law. Allyson Chiu explains who can ask for your vaccination status and whether you have to tell them.
What we can learn from Fauci’s emails. Why tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open. And, the joyous sounds of Americans reuniting.
Tuesday, June 1, 2021