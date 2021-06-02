A brief history of Black rebellion

The fight over voting rights in the United States. How one historian is thinking about the George Floyd protests a year later. And, what the HIPAA federal privacy law says about vaccination records.
A brief history of Black rebellion
Protesters in Minneapolis in June 2020. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)
On Sunday night, Texas Democrats staged a dramatic walkout to block a restrictive voting bill from passing — but as Amy Gardner reports, this is far from the end of the battle over voting rights in the United States.

It’s been a year since the killing of George Floyd sparked a global uprising against police brutality and systemic racism. In her book “America on Fire: The Untold History of Police Violence and Black Rebellion Since the 1960s,” historian Elizabeth Hinton connects the Black Lives Matter protests to a long history of Black rebellions in response to police violence. 

As more Americans get vaccinated, misinformation is spreading about whether requiring proof of vaccination is a violation of the HIPAA federal privacy law. Allyson Chiu explains who can ask for your vaccination status and whether you have to tell them.
