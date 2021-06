A brief history of Black rebellion

The fight over voting rights in the United States. How one historian is thinking about the George Floyd protests a year later. And, what the HIPAA federal privacy law says about vaccination records.

The fight over voting rights in the United States. How one historian is thinking about the George Floyd protests a year later. And, what the HIPAA federal privacy law says about vaccination records.

Protesters in Minneapolis in June 2020. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

On Sunday night, Texas Democrats staged a dramatic walkout to block a restrictive voting bill from passing — but as Amy Gardner reports, this is far from the end of the battle over voting rights in the United States.





It’s been a year since the killing of George Floyd sparked a global uprising against police brutality and systemic racism. In her book “ America on Fire: The Untold History of Police Violence and Black Rebellion Since the 1960s ,” historian Elizabeth Hinton connects the Black Lives Matter protests to a long history of Black rebellions in response to police violence.