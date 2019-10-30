A California utility that cut off power to curb wildfires may have caused them

Douglas MacMillan reports on a utility’s controversial plan to prevent California wildfires. Heather Long explains why the deficit is ballooning under Trump. And Ben Strauss on the changing rules for college athletes.

Post Reports is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you’ve come to expect from the newsroom of The Post -- for your ears.

A utility thought forced power outages would check wildfires. It hasn’t really worked.

Investigators are looking into whether fires ravaging Northern California may have been sparked by Pacific Gas & Electric equipment, deepening skepticism around the utility’s controversial plan to prevent fires in the region by shutting off power to millions of residents.





“Up to 2 million people were affected in the largest blackout over the weekend,” says corporate accountability reporter Douglas MacMillan . His colleagues from The Post visited people affected by the shutdowns, who told them they had to spend their nights huddled around a gas fireplace to stay warm.





In the meantime, nearly 200,000 wine-country residents have had to evacuate as a windstorm has complicated efforts to contain a major blaze in Northern California. Now many are wondering why PG&E hasn’t invested in underground power lines.





Trump promised to eliminate the national debt. Instead, it’s getting bigger.

In fiscal 2019, the United States ran a near-trillion-dollar deficit — an increase of more than 26 percent from the year before.





The country’s worsening fiscal picture runs in sharp contrast to Donald Trump’s campaign promise to eliminate the national debt within eight years. The deficit is up nearly 50 percent in the Trump era. Since taking office, President Trump has endorsed big spending increases and historic tax cuts.





“This is an unprecedented increase during good economic times,” says reporter Heather Long . “If we’re booming as much as the president says, we should be taking in a lot more tax dollars from corporations and individuals who are working again, and that’s just not happening. And on top of that, both the president and Republicans and Democrats in Congress just keep edging up the spending.”





Why the NCAA is changing its rules about paying college athletes

The NCAA has announced plans to allow college athletes to profit off of the use of their name, image and likeness, amid rising pressure from state and federal lawmakers to acknowledge their part in a $10 billion industry.





In a statement released Tuesday, the organization for the first time publicly considered allowing college athletes to trade on their fame – but provided few specifics for how doing so could be reconciled with what they call the “collegiate model,” which prohibits such benefits.





“What’s important to note is that the NCAA really wants to maintain control of this system,” says sports business reporter Ben Strauss . “This is not an effort to open the door to athletes being able to pursue their own market value.”





