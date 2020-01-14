A campaign with unlimited money
Michael Scherer on Mike Bloomberg’s campaign strategy. Shane Harris explains the administration’s conflicting rationales for the strike on Iran’s Qasem Soleimani. And Drew Harwell unpacks the effect of doctored photos on politics.
Listen for free
Add to a podcast app
Get episodes via email
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."
About Post Reports
Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
In this episode
‘There are no limits on what he will spend’
While most presidential efforts start early and poor, Michael Bloomberg’s campaign exists in an inverted dimension. The former New York mayor is spending hundreds of millions on ads and employees meant, if not to get him elected, to transform the Democratic Party.
“What distinguishes Bloomberg’s campaign from every other presidential campaign, every other political campaign in our lifetimes, is that it is a campaign that has no financial boundaries,” political reporter Michael Scherer says.
- Bloomberg wants to be president, but he also has a fallback plan: Defeat Trump and remake the Democratic Party
- Bloomberg’s money buys him a very different kind of campaign. And it’s a big one.
- Crowded Democratic presidential field sprints toward ‘jump ball’ in crucial Iowa caucuses
Mixed messages from the administration on Iran
The Trump administration has released several conflicting accounts as rationale for killing Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani of Iran.
“There’s an immediate domestic political ramification, which is that the administration is eroding its credibility,” says national security reporter Shane Harris.
- ‘Four embassies’: The anatomy of Trump’s unfounded claim about Iran
- ‘Launch, launch, launch’: Inside the Trump administration as the Iranian missiles began to fall
- In major escalation, American strike kills top Iranian commander in Baghdad
Why altered images of politicians will keep going viral in 2020
Doctoring images and videos of electoral rivals is a timeworn strategy in politics. In campaign mailers and TV ads, the shadowy lighting, snapshots of unflattering facial expressions and sinister music are so expected as to be cliche.
But similar tactics are increasingly playing out on the Internet, where they don’t require a campaign’s backing or resources to get attention, reporter Drew Harwell says.
About Post Reports
Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.