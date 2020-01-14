A campaign with unlimited money

Michael Scherer on Mike Bloomberg’s campaign strategy. Shane Harris explains the administration’s conflicting rationales for the strike on Iran’s Qasem Soleimani. And Drew Harwell unpacks the effect of doctored photos on politics.

‘There are no limits on what he will spend’

While most presidential efforts start early and poor, Michael Bloomberg’s campaign exists in an inverted dimension. The former New York mayor is spending hundreds of millions on ads and employees meant, if not to get him elected, to transform the Democratic Party.





“What distinguishes Bloomberg’s campaign from every other presidential campaign, every other political campaign in our lifetimes, is that it is a campaign that has no financial boundaries,” political reporter Michael Scherer says.





Mixed messages from the administration on Iran

The Trump administration has released several conflicting accounts as rationale for killing Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani of Iran.





“There’s an immediate domestic political ramification, which is that the administration is eroding its credibility,” says national security reporter Shane Harris





Why altered images of politicians will keep going viral in 2020

Doctoring images and videos of electoral rivals is a timeworn strategy in politics. In campaign mailers and TV ads, the shadowy lighting, snapshots of unflattering facial expressions and sinister music are so expected as to be cliche.





But similar tactics are increasingly playing out on the Internet, where they don’t require a campaign’s backing or resources to get attention, reporter Drew Harwell says.





