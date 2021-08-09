‘A code red for humanity’

A landmark United Nations report finds that humans have pushed the climate into ‘unprecedented’ territory. Plus, what we can learn from the Tokyo Olympics with the Winter Games in Beijing just around the corner.
‘A code red for humanity’
A home burns from flames of the Dixie Fire in Northern California. On Monday, a U.N. report warned that the planet has warmed more than previously estimated. (Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)
On Monday, the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its latest and most dire report about the state of the planet. U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said that  results are “a code red for humanity” and is calling on countries to embrace the drastic transformation needed to slow the warming of the planet. Reporter Brady Dennis has more. 

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have officially ended. Tokyo bureau chief Michelle Ye Hee Lee explains that the events have offered a brief respite from the latest pandemic surge but also a complex legacy. With the Winter Olympics set to begin in just six months, what lessons have the International Olympic Committee learned — and will they stick?
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

‘A code red for humanity’

A landmark United Nations report finds that humans have pushed the climate into ‘unprecedented’ territory. Plus, what we can learn from the Tokyo Olympics with the Winter Games in Beijing just around the corner.
‘A code red for humanity’
A home burns from flames of the Dixie Fire in Northern California. On Monday, a U.N. report warned that the planet has warmed more than previously estimated. (Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)
On Monday, the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its latest and most dire report about the state of the planet. U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said that  results are “a code red for humanity” and is calling on countries to embrace the drastic transformation needed to slow the warming of the planet. Reporter Brady Dennis has more. 

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have officially ended. Tokyo bureau chief Michelle Ye Hee Lee explains that the events have offered a brief respite from the latest pandemic surge but also a complex legacy. With the Winter Olympics set to begin in just six months, what lessons have the International Olympic Committee learned — and will they stick?
Previous Episode
The people left out of the infrastructure deal
The infrastructure bill making its way through the Senate doesn’t include money for caregivers. Today, we dive into what it’s like to take care of a partner who has a disability and to often not get compensated for that labor.
Friday, August 6, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Please, Go On with James Hohmann Series Cover Image
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.