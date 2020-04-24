A coronavirus crisis in the Navy

How the Navy tried and failed to control a coronavirus outbreak -- and a crisis of confidence -- on the USS Theodore Roosevelt. Plus, child psychiatrist Matthew Biel on how to talk to kids about the global pandemic.
How an outbreak on the USS Theodore Roosevelt became a defining moment for the U.S. military.

Parents are the filter for how kids understand the pandemic. Tips on how to talk to them about the coronavirus.
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

A coronavirus crisis in the Navy

How the Navy tried and failed to control a coronavirus outbreak -- and a crisis of confidence -- on the USS Theodore Roosevelt. Plus, child psychiatrist Matthew Biel on how to talk to kids about the global pandemic.
How an outbreak on the USS Theodore Roosevelt became a defining moment for the U.S. military.

Parents are the filter for how kids understand the pandemic. Tips on how to talk to them about the coronavirus.
Previous Episode
Why reopening states is a ‘deadly mistake’
Georgia will begin reopening businesses Friday, against the advice of experts and the White House. William Wan reports on what will likely happen next. For survivors of AIDS, an eerie deja vu. And, what Trump’s new immigration policy actually means.
Thursday, April 23, 2020
Next Episode
The history of American antipathy toward masks
Even as governors, mayors and the federal government urge or require Americans to wear masks to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the nation is divided about whether to comply.
Saturday, April 25, 2020
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Washington Post’s politics podcast, exploring this extraordinary moment in American history.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Letters From War Series Cover Image
Hundreds of letters, written between brothers fighting in the Pacific during World War II. This is their remarkable story.