A coronavirus crisis in the Navy

How an outbreak on the USS Theodore Roosevelt became a defining moment for the U.S. military.
Parents are the filter for how kids understand the pandemic. Tips on how to talk to them about the coronavirus.
Georgia will begin reopening businesses Friday, against the advice of experts and the White House. William Wan reports on what will likely happen next. For survivors of AIDS, an eerie deja vu. And, what Trump’s new immigration policy actually means.
Thursday, April 23, 2020
Even as governors, mayors and the federal government urge or require Americans to wear masks to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the nation is divided about whether to comply.
Saturday, April 25, 2020