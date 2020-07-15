A crisis for education
Los Angeles takes schooling online this fall, as districts nationwide face the difficult task of balancing student needs with safety, political pressure and the global pandemic. Plus, a momentary respite for international college students.
About Post Reports
Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
In this episode
With coronavirus science still iffy, U.S. schools hope to reopen for 56.6 million K-12 students.
The Trump administration has dropped its plan to strip international college students taking only online classes of their visas.
