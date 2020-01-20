A crumbling bridge and restorative justice
Robert Samuels on the opportunity black activists see in a city’s crumbling highway section. And DeNeen L. Brown tells the surprising story of how Martin Luther King Jr. got his name.
About Post Reports
Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
In this episode
In Syracuse, a crumbling road and reparations for the city’s south side
For decades, discussions about reparations in the United States have revolved around the merits and feasibility of handing checks to descendants of enslaved Americans.
Today, those conversations are evolving to include disparities in the criminal justice system, access to education and even infrastructure as zones of opportunity for redress — especially in cities such as Syracuse, N.Y., where the erection of a highway section depressed a middle-class black community in the 1950s.
“You have to reconcile with the harm that’s measurable, and also the feeling of harm that exists within black communities and black families that were often silenced,” national reporter Robert Samuels says.
- In Syracuse, a crumbling bridge is sparking a conversation about reparations
- How railroads, highways and other man-made lines racially divide America’s cities
- How race still influences where we choose to live
How Martin Luther King Jr. got his name
For years, Martin Luther King Jr.’s name was actually Michael King.
Reporter DeNeen L. Brown brings us the story of his name change — sparked by his father’s religious transformation.
