A disastrous American exit

Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport on Aug. 16 after the Taliban overtook the capital city. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images)
The Taliban seized the Afghan capital Kabul Sunday morning, restoring the insurgent group’s grip over Afghanistan after they were removed from power by U.S.-led forces in 2001, and kept at bay for about two decades during America’s longest war.
Kabul bureau chief Susannah George explains what it’s like to be in the city in such a dramatic moment of transition. “Once the Taliban took over Kabul, the security forces in the entire city melted away overnight,” she says.
Meanwhile in Washington, Pentagon reporter Dan Lamothe on the military calculus for withdrawing from Afghanistan, and the efforts to safely resume evacuations.
With the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan, we want to hear from veterans or anyone who was involved in the war effort — whether you’re American, Afghan or served in the coalition. If you had friends or family members serve, we’d also like to hear your perspective on how the war affected you. Tell us your stories.
Friday, August 13, 2021