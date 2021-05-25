A dissident, a plane and the future of Belarus

What a forced plane landing in Belarus could mean for state sovereignty and press freedom And, how some Americans are dealing with accent bias.
A dissident, a plane and the future of Belarus
A woman holds a portrait of opposition journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega during a protest at the Belarusian embassy in Riga, Latvia. (Toms Kalnins/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
On Sunday, Belarusian authorities forced the landing of a commercial flight carrying travelers from Athens to Lithuania, mere minutes before its final descent. Michael Birnbaum reports on President Alexander Lukashenko’s goals in downing the flight, and the international response to the arrest of a dissident journalist on board

Accent bias is a subtle but insidious form of discrimination. But as some Americans seek to get ahead in their careers by taking accent modification courses, others are asking whether they should have to change their accents to get ahead. Rachel Hatzipanagos reports. 

Today is the anniversary of George Floyd’s death. In our episode, “The Life of George Floyd,” we hear about Floyd’s family, his upbringing and how racism hobbled his ambition — a story that reflects the lives of many Americans.
