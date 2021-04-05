A fourth covid surge?

Experts warn that the United States may be entering a fourth surge of coronavirus cases. And, the things we take when we leave home.
A fourth covid surge?
Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks during a White House briefing on the Biden administration's response to the pandemic. (White House/AP)
Some scientists are warning that the United States is entering a “fourth wave” in the pandemic. Others are questioning that conclusion. Reis Thebault reports. 

When Post community editor Yu Vongkiatkajorn left Chiang Mai at 18, she tried to bring with her a veritable library — books collected over the years, journals she treasured. But when making her home in the United States, the object that stayed with her through her cross-continental moves was an unexpected one: a traditional silk shirt from Thailand that she never wears but lives permanently in her closet. For Post Reports producer Linah Mohammad, she also holds on to clothing, with two scarves that represent the Jordanian and Palestinian parts of her cultural identity. 

The Post is asking listeners to reflect on their own mementos from different homelands. Drop us a line at PostReports@washpost.com with your story about the object you brought when you immigrated to the United States. Or visit our submission form here to tell us more.
